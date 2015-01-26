Democratic Republic of Congo national soccer team players pose for a photograph before the start of their Group B soccer match against Tunisia in the African Cup of Nations in Bata January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

EBIBEYIN, Equatorial Guinea Democratic Republic of Congo squeezed into the African Nations Cup quarter-finals on Monday by the slimmest of margins as Jeremy Bokila scored a second-half goal against Tunisia in Bata to ensure their progress despite failing to win a match.

The 1-1 draw meant Tunisia finished top in Group B with five points with the Congolese second after drawing all three of their matches.

They just shaded Cape Verde, who also drew all three of their games, on the number of goals scored -- two to one.

Bokila’s equaliser proved the difference as he revived Congolese hopes with a side footed shot in the second half after Ahmed Akaichi put Tunisia ahead in the 31st minute.

Tunisia are now scheduled to meet hosts Equatorial Guinea in Ebibeyin while DR Congo will take on neighbours Congo in Bata in Saturday’s quarter-finals. But organisers were considering moving the game to a bigger venue, the Confederation of African Football said.

Cape Verde and Zambia were both eliminated after their goalless draw in Ebibeyin as a thunderous tropical downpour put pay to a decent spectacle. “Zambia and us were the best teams in the group. For Congo there is happiness. One goal makes all the difference, one miss makes all the difference. Football is often cruel and it is now our turn to feel it,” said Cape Verde coach Rui Aguas.

For the first time in the tournament there was a near empty stadium as around only 1000 spectators watched in Bata as Tunisia made sure of top place. They had needed only draw but could have won easily had they taken several good chances after Akaichi’s headed goal.

Youssef Chikhaoui and Wahbi Khazri were both guilty of bad misses before Bokila handed Congo’s ‘Leopards’ their redemption.

At the last Nations Cup in South Africa two years ago, DR Congo were ironically eliminated after drawing all three matches.

There were tearful scenes in Ebibeyin as Cape Verde realised how close they had been to yet another fairytale performance. They reached the last eight at their maiden appearance in 2013.

Security concerns over the host team playing in the 5,000-seater stadium mean CAF is considering moving Saturday's match between Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia.

“The schedule stays as it is for the moment but there is nothing in the regulations that stops us from moving it. We do have some concerns,” said CAF spokesman Junior Binyam.

