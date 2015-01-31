BATA, Equatorial Guinea Dieumerci Mbokani scored twice as Democratic Republic of Congo came back from 2-0 down midway through the second half to beat Congo 4-2 in a thrilling African Nations Cup quarter-final at Estadio de Bata on Saturday.

DR Congo completed a remarkable turnaround as six goals were scored in the second half.

Congo went 2-0 up with goals from Ferebory Dore and Thievy Bifouma inside a seven-minute spell but DR Congo came back to score through Mbokani, twice, Jeremy Bokila and Joel Kimwaki.

They will meet either the Ivory Coast or Algeria in Bata in Wednesday's semi-final.

