Ivory Coast national soccer team players listen to their national anthem before the start of their Group D soccer match against Guinea at the 2015 African Cup of Nations in Malabo January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

EBIBEYIN, Equatorial Guinea Ivory Coast will be hoping history does not repeat itself and they are eliminated from the African Nations Cup finals by the drawing of lots as was the case 27 years ago.

The very real scenario of a draw being needed to separate the teams in Group D has developed after Saturday's matches at the tournament in Equatorial Guinea again ended in stalemates.

Cameroon, Guinea, the Ivory Coast and Mali are all level after two rounds of games, each ending in a 1-1 draws.

Should that be the case again when Cameroon meet the Ivorians in Malabo and Mali take on Guinea at the same time in Mongomo, then the Confederation of African Football will have to dust off its glass bowls and balls and conduct a draw to determine which teams to advance to the quarter-finals.

The drawing of lots could also take place if one of the games ends all square and the other produces a victory, or in the case of different score draws determining who is the group winner and runner-up.

Twice before the Nations Cup finals have turned to the cruel lottery to determine the fate of teams level after the first round.

The Ivorians lost out to Algeria at the 1988 finals in Morocco after both finished on three points with two goals scored and two each conceded.

In 1972, Congo advanced to the semi-finals after they were level with Morocco on points and goal difference after the first round.

(Editing by Michael Hann)