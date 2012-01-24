Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
Mali will gamble on the fitness of midfielder Mahamane Traore after already applying to replace him on medical grounds at the African Nations Cup finals.
Mali had been granted permission to bring in a replacement for the Metz midfielder, who has a calf injury and was believed to be unavailable to play for at least 10 days.
But officials on Tuesday said coach Alain Giresse had decided to risk a quicker recovery and not replace him after progress in his treatment.
Teams at the Nations Cup are allowed to make injury enforced changes to their 23-man squad before they play their first game.
Injury-hit Mali have already been forced into two changes since the January 11 deadline for naming squads.
Mali open their campaign on Tuesday with a Group D match against Guinea in Franceville, one of the two venues in Gabon, co-hosts of this year's tournament with Equatorial Guinea.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.