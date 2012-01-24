Mali's El Hadj Mahamane Traore listens to the national anthem before the start of the match against North Korea during their 9th International Friendship Tournament in Doha December 27, 2009. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad/Files

Mali will gamble on the fitness of midfielder Mahamane Traore after already applying to replace him on medical grounds at the African Nations Cup finals.

Mali had been granted permission to bring in a replacement for the Metz midfielder, who has a calf injury and was believed to be unavailable to play for at least 10 days.

But officials on Tuesday said coach Alain Giresse had decided to risk a quicker recovery and not replace him after progress in his treatment.

Teams at the Nations Cup are allowed to make injury enforced changes to their 23-man squad before they play their first game.

Injury-hit Mali have already been forced into two changes since the January 11 deadline for naming squads.

Mali open their campaign on Tuesday with a Group D match against Guinea in Franceville, one of the two venues in Gabon, co-hosts of this year's tournament with Equatorial Guinea.

