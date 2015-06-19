Ricardo Mannetti has resigned as coach of Namibia just weeks after leading the side to one of their greatest triumphs, the country's football association has confirmed.

The 40-year-old did not accept a new contract offer from the Namibia Football Association (NFA) and with his current deal set to expire at the end of this month, has asked to return to his previous role heading up the organisation's youth structures.

It comes after Mannetti guided Namibia to victory in the regional Cosafa Cup tournament last month, a championship for southern African sides, for the first time in the country's history.

"We are shocked and extremely disappointed to inform the general football-loving public through you the media that coach Mannetti has relinquished his duties as Brave Warriors head coach with immediate effect," NFA secretary-general Barry Rukoro told reporters.

"It's an open secret that Mannetti's contract was coming to an end after the Cosafa Cup and the association dully acted swiftly by offering him a new improved contract, which he declined."

Mannetti is the third coach to leave his side after the first round of qualifiers for the 2017 African Nations Cup after Young Chimodzi was axed by Malawi and Joao Chissano was sacked by Mozambique.

Namibia lost their qualification opener 1-0 in Niger.

