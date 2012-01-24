LIBREVILLE Niger midfielder Moutari Amadou will miss the rest of the African Nations Cup finals after breaking his leg in the team's opening match, officials said on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old will fly to France, where he recently joined Le Mans, for treatment on a broken left fibia sustained in Monday's Group A game against co-hosts Gabon.

Amadou, better known by his nickname Kalala, had just come on as a 63rd-minute substitute in Libreville when he was caught by a tackle from Gabon's Stephane Nguema.

He attempted to play on but had to be carried off on a stretcher, leaving Niger, who had already made three substitutions, to play the last quarter of an hour with 10 men.

Gabon won the match 2-0.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond