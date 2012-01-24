Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
LIBREVILLE Niger midfielder Moutari Amadou will miss the rest of the African Nations Cup finals after breaking his leg in the team's opening match, officials said on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old will fly to France, where he recently joined Le Mans, for treatment on a broken left fibia sustained in Monday's Group A game against co-hosts Gabon.
Amadou, better known by his nickname Kalala, had just come on as a 63rd-minute substitute in Libreville when he was caught by a tackle from Gabon's Stephane Nguema.
He attempted to play on but had to be carried off on a stretcher, leaving Niger, who had already made three substitutions, to play the last quarter of an hour with 10 men.
Gabon won the match 2-0.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.