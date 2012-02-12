Mali's players celebrate after winning their third place match against Ghana at the African Nations Cup tournament in Malabo February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

MALABO Mali finished third at the African Nations Cup after two goals from Cheick Tidiane Diabate delivered a 2-0 win over 10-man Ghana on Saturday.

The giant France-based striker scored both from close range as Mali ensured a second successive crushing defeat for Ghana, upset by Zambia in Wednesday's semi-finals, in four days.

Ghana's misery included the dismissal of central defender Isaac Vorsah for a second yellow card just past the hour mark.

Diabate put Mali ahead when he was first to react after goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey could only palm out a long-range shot in the 23rd minute, sliding the ball into the net.

He added the second with 10 minutes left after a breakaway ended with a pinpoint cross from fullback Adama Tamboura.

Diabate is level on three goals with six other players at the top of the tournament's scoring chart.

A dispirited Ghana saw Vorsah become their third player to be sent off at this year's finals.

Ghana, who had beaten Mali 2-0 in the group phase last month, thought they had scored just after halftime but Sulley Muntari's effort was ruled offside.

