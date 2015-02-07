MALABO, Feb. 7 African Nations Cup hosts Equatorial Guinea ended their tournament on a low note as they lost the third-place playoff 4-2 on penalties after drawing 0-0 with Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday.

Javier Balboa and Raul Fabiani both missed with poor spot kicks, while all four DR Congo penalty takers found the net, with Cedric Mongongu firing home the decisive kick.

Although supporters largely stayed away from the playoff after the fan violence that marked Equatorial Guinea's semi-final defeat to Ghana on Thursday, those in attendance created a fitting atmosphere for the hosts' final match.

DR Congo and Equatorial Guinea were beaten by Ivory Coast and Ghana respectively in the semi-finals, that pair will meet on Sunday evening in Bata in the final. (Editing by: Mitch Phillips)