By Ed Dove

MALABO, Feb 7 African Nations Cup hosts Equatorial Guinea ended their tournament on a low note as they lost the third-place playoff 4-2 on penalties after drawing 0-0 with Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday.

Javier Balboa and Raul Fabiani both missed with poor spot kicks, while all four DR Congo penalty takers found the net, with Cedric Mongongu firing home the decisive kick.

Although supporters largely stayed away from the playoff after the fan violence that marked Equatorial Guinea's semi-final defeat to Ghana on Thursday, those in attendance created a fitting atmosphere for the hosts' final match.

The two defeated semi-finalists played out a low-key but well-tempered 0-0 draw and had to be separated by the first penalty shootout of the 2015 event.

Equatorial Guinea looked lively and creative during the first half and the joy they elicited from the several hundred fans in attendance was a reminder of the positive impact they had earlier in the tournament.

However, the circling police helicopter betrayed the previous troubles at the Estadio de Malabo that made the playoff a subdued occasion.

Both attacking units were encouraged by unconvincing goalkeeping during the opening stages. DR Congo's Robert Kidiaba, playing his last international match, flapped at a number of chances prompting uncertainty among his defenders but recovered well to save his team.

The game opened up after the break, with both sides keen to take the initiative and claim the bronze medal.

Dieumerci Mbokani was introduced at half-time for the visitors but wasted a good opening with a scuffed finish after 52 minutes.

Equatorial Guinea forced a last-gasp diving tackle from Cedric Mongongu after an hour as Emilio Nsue attempted to break through on goal, while Ruben Belima wasted a good opportunity for them after 77 minutes.

The contest ambled towards penalties, where Equatorial Guinea never recovered from opening misses by Javier Balboa, who blazed wide, and Raul Fabiani, whose weak shot was saved by Kidiaba.

Cedric Mabwati, Lema Mabidi, Chancel Mbemba and Mongongu converted for DR Congo, who received their bronze medals after the match.

The two victorious semi-finalists Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic of Congo contest the final in Bata on Sunday.

(Editing by: Mitch Phillips)