Referee Rajindraparsad Seechurn is surrounded by security as players of Tunisia confront him after losing their quarter-final soccer match of the 2015 African Cup of Nations against Equatorial Guinea in Bata January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

BATA, Equatorial Guinea The referee at the centre of the controversial penalty decision that helped hosts Equatorial Guinea reach the African Nations Cup semi-finals has been banned for six months, CAF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rajindraparsad Seechurn of Mauritius has also been removed from the list of top African officials, effectively ending his international career, the Confederation of African Football added.

The Tunisian team, some of whom attempted to attack the referee after Saturday's 2-1 quarter-final loss after extra time in Bata, were handed a $50,000 fine but there no individual sanctions were announced.

Opponents Equatorial Guinea were also sanctioned for poor security at the match.

