U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Heavyweight contenders Cameroon and Ivory Coast will try to forget mediocre starts to the African Nations Cup when they play their second Group D matches later on Saturday.
Ivory Coast take on Mali at the Nuevo Estadio de Malabo before Cameroon meet Guinea at the same venue.
The first two group matches ended 1-1 with Cameroon coming from behind against Mali and the Ivorians, despite being down to 10 men, holding Guinea. Striker Gervinho will be missing for the Elephants as he starts a two-match ban for the red card he received for retaliation against Guinea.
Captain Stephane Mbia returns for Cameroon after completing a suspension picked up in qualifying but his deputy Enoh Eyong is still out with injury.
On Friday, Senegal went top of Group C after a 1-1 draw with South Africa while Ghana beat Algeria 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Asamoah Gyan.
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.