CASABLANCA Senegal sent out an ominous warning of their potential ahead of the African Nations Cup finals with a 5-2 win over Guinea in a pre-tournament warm-up international on Tuesday.

Dame Ndoye scored twice in the first half and Kara Mbodj, Alfred Ndiaye and Moussa Konate added to the tally in the second half in Morocco where both countries have been preparing for the tournament in Equatiorial Guinea, which starts on Saturday.

Senegal were 4-0 up before Guinea cut the deficit with a Kevin Constant penalty and Ibrahima Conte got the final goal.

Senegal will compete in Group C at the Nations Cup against Algeria, Ghana and South Africa while Guinea are in Group D where they face Cameroon, the Ivory Coast and Mali.

