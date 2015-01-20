MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Senegal midfielder Sadio Mane returned to full training on Tuesday raising hopes he could be fit for their next game at the African Nations Cup against South Africa.

Mane was hurt playing for English Premier League side Southampton last month and ruled out of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea by his club manager Ronald Koeman.

But Senegal insisted on picking Mane in their 23-man squad despite him not having fully recovered.

The 22-year-old, one of the stand-out players in the qualifying competition, is now in contention for a place in the team to face the South Africans in Mongomo on Friday.

Senegal beat Ghana in their opening Group C match without Mane on Monday while South Africa lost to Algeria.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)