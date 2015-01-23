MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Senegal inched closer to an African Nations Cup quarter-final place after a 1-1 draw with South Africa put them top of Group C on Friday.

Kara Mbodji's equaliser on the hour at the Estadio de Mongomo left Senegal needing only a draw in their last group game against Algeria in Malabo to advance.

The towering Belgian-based centre back climbed above the defence to power home a header after South Africa had taken the lead straight after halftime through Oupa Manyisa.

Letting a lead slip for the second successive match means South Africa (one point) are in peril at the bottom of the group but, like all four teams, they still have a chance to qualify.

Senegal have four points with Ghana and Algeria on three.

"We played against a good team and did not get the rhythm we might have liked but we are in position to control our own destiny," said Senegal coach Alain Giresse.

Sibusiso Vilakazi had South Africa's first effort early in the first half but his snap shot was pushed over the crossbar by goalkeeper Bouna Coundoul.

Senegal had to wait until the end of the first half to set up their first opportunity when a corner found Mame Birame Diouf unmarked at the back post and he steered his header wide.

Straight after the break a cross from Anele Ngcongca slipped through the Senegal defence and found Manyisa unmarked at the back post to tuck the ball away.

Mbodji's goal came from a free kick that Pape Diop floated high into the air.

"Again we created more chances than our opponents. We are still in with a chance. We now have a must-win game against Ghana," said South Africa coach Ephraim Mashaba.

