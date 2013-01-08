South Africa's Gigaba says not implicated in leaked documents
PRETORIA South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Friday he would not be implicated in documents leaked to the media that allegedly expose influence-peddling in government.
LOME Jan 8 Tottenham Hotspur's Emmanuel Adebayor will play in the African Nations Cup after being persuaded to go back on his decision to boycott the tournament, a Togo government spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Adebayor was received yesterday in Accra by the head of state (Faure Gnassingbe)," Cleo Petchezi, director of communications for the presidency, told Reuters.
"Discussions continued this morning in Lome. Following them Adebayor has said he will return to his club and join the national team in a week."
The striker had previously said he was boycotting the tournament in South Africa, which starts on Jan. 19, because of a row over bonuses for the players. (Reporting by John Zodzi writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Tony Jimenez)
JUBA At least 15 children died in South Sudan in early May after health workers vaccinating them against measles used the same syringe without sterilizing it, the health minister said on Friday.