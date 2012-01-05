LONDON Jan 5 Ivory Coast coach Francois Zahoui has rejected Manchester City's request to delay the arrival of Kolo and Yaya Toure for his African Nations Cup squad so they can play in Sunday's FA Cup third round derby against Manchester United.

"Clubs know the rules," Zahoui told BBC Africa on Thursday. "I'm expecting them for the FIFA deadline," he said.

City had hoped the Toure brothers would be able to play against United before joining the Ivory Coast but Zahoui wants them to meet up with the rest of the squad in Paris on Saturday before they leave for a two-week training camp in Abu Dhabi.

"The national team in Ivory Coast is led by people who are well educated and I was surprised that people in England think that we don't know the FIFA rules about dates," Zahoui added.

As well as the Toure brothers, Chelsea's Didier Drogba and Salomon Kalou, Gervinho of Arsenal, Cheick Tiote of Newcastle United and Sol Bamba of Championship club Leicester City are also in the squad.

The tournament is being co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon from Jan.21 to Feb.12.

(Reporting by Mike Collett)