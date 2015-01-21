U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Equatorial Guinea return to African Nations Cup action on Wednesday hoping passionate home support can propel them towards the knockout phase when they face a strong Burkina Faso team who need a win.
Burkina Faso have retained most of the side who reached the final of the last edition but have put themselves under some pressure after losing their opening Group A match on Saturday to Gabon, even though they had a host of chances to win it.
Equatorial Guinea conceded a late equaliser that denied them a famous win in the tournament's opening match against Congo, also on Saturday, which ended 1-1.
Congo play Gabon in Wednesday’s second match of the double-header bill at Estadio de Bata where they also need a result.
The Congo squad have had to overcome several hotel and transport problem which upset their veteran coach Claude Le Roy.
Gabon, who beat Burkina Faso 2-0 on Saturday, will take a big step towards a quarter-final place with another win.
On Tuesday, 10-man Ivory Coast came from behind to draw 1-1 with Guinea at the start of Group D in Malabo after which Cameroon and Mali finished with the same scoreline.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.