BERNE Nepal football association (ANFA) president Ganesh Thapa has temporarily stepped aside while FIFA's ethics committee investigates allegations of financial irregularities made by two of his own vice-presidents, FIFA said on Tuesday.

"Ganesh Thapa... has agreed not to participate in any football-related activity at national and international level for a period of 120 days while the FIFA ethics committee completes its review of claims involving alleged misconduct by ANFA officials," FIFA said in a statement.

ANFA vice-presidents Karma Tsering Sherpa and Bijay Narayan Manandhar told Reuters last month that they had asked FIFA ethics investigator Michael Garcia to look into Thapa and how funds to Nepal from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) were used.

The request, via an emailed letter seen by Reuters, came after the country's public accounts committee had ordered an investigation of Thapa, an AFC vice president, over what it said was alleged embezzlement of funds.

Thapa has repeatedly denied all the allegations, saying he has done nothing wrong.

"With the ANFA mired in unresolved allegations of impropriety and scandal, we respectfully request that an investigation be immediately launched by the FIFA ethics committee investigatory chamber to resolve these many concerns and questions," said the letter.

"We have witnessed conduct that causes us concern, and based on our observations, and allegations of impropriety that have appeared in the media, we have reason to believe that Mr Thapa and (Vice President Lalit Krishna) Shreshtha may have violated the FIFA Code of Ethics and the ANFA Statutes."

Tsering Sherpa said at the time that FIFA had been "too slow" in its responses to the complains.

"We want him (Garcia) to look into how the funds that came through various FIFA and AFC projects were used and if they are even in the audit books," he told Reuters.

FIFA said ANFA had been the subject of an "unsatisfactory" external audit in 2012, when "unappropriated cash movements" were identified, and was also targeted by an ethics committee investigation in 2013.

But the two vice-presidents said they were unaware of the audits and asked to see details of them.

"As Vice Presidents and Executive Committee members of ANFA... we are surprised and deeply concerned to learn of these allegations," the ANFA vice presidents said in a further letter to FIFA.

"If these allegations are true, they are not only new information to us but also contradicted what we were led to believe by ANFA President Ganesh Thapa."

