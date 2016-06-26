AMSTERDAM Defender Mike van der Hoorn will travel to Wales this week to settle personal terms with Swansea City after the club agreed a 2.5-million euro ($2.77-million) transfer fee with Ajax Amsterdam, the player told Dutch media on Sunday.

Van der Hoorn said he would conduct his own negotiations over salary and bonuses after agreement between the two clubs was reached.

He told reporters he was delighted with the chance to move to the Premier League, adding: “Swansea are a great club.”

The 23-year-old Van der Horn, a former Dutch under-21 international, cost Ajax four million euros when he moved from Utrecht three years ago.($1 = 0.9013 euros)

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)