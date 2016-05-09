AMSTERDAM, Netherlands international defender Ron Vlaar has extended his stay at boyhood club AZ Alkmaar by two years until 2018, the Dutch team said on Monday.

Vlaar went back to AZ in October after recovering from knee surgery following a decision not to extend his contract with Aston Villa at the end of last season.

He has been a regular for the club who finished fourth in the Dutch league on Sunday to book a place in the Europa League.

“I’m really pleased about this. I’ve already said how happy I am, enjoying my football and achieving good results. There are enough challenges, both individually and as a team,” the 31-year-old told the club website (az.nl).

