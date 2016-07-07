AZ Alkmaar have yet to receive an improved bid for forward Vincent Janssen from English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, the Dutch side's sporting director Max Huiberts has said after an initial offer was turned down.

Dutch media reported that the club received a bid of 14 million euros ($15.51 million) from Spurs last month but were holding out for 20 million euros to part with their striker.

The 22-year-old Janssen, who finished his first top-flight season as the highest scorer in the Dutch league with 27 goals, has already visited London with his agent and has been in discussions with Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg.

"There is a lot of speculation and I read a lot of nonsense stories," Huiberts told Dutch newspaper Noordhollands Dagblad.

"We received one bid from Tottenham Hotspur that we have not accepted. That's not so strange to me. It is not often that a club agrees immediately with a first offer. Then we heard nothing more."

Janssen has already voiced his frustration over the lack of progress on a possible move to Tottenham but Huiberts insisted he would not initiate contact with the north London club if they did not came back with a renewed bid.

"No, that's not us. If you want to buy something, you have to go to the store. The store does not belong to you," Huiberts said when asked if he would be making contact with Tottenham.

($1 = 0.9026 euros)

