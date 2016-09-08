Ryan Babel of TSG Hoffenheim reacts during their match against Werder Bremen during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Hoffenheim, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/Files

Former Dutch international Ryan Babel has terminated his contract with Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates having not played a game this year, Dutch media reported on Thursday.

His agent Winnie Haatrecht told reporters “certain promises were not fulfilled” but did not offer any further details.

The 29-year-old winger, who played at Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool and Hoffenheim and won 43 caps for the Netherlands, moved to Al Ain in July. His contract runs until next June.

Babel also cut short his contract at Hoffenheim in 2012.

