Djokovic excited by 'new vibe' with Agassi
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.
AMSTERDAM Netherlands coach Danny Blind was sacked on Sunday less than 24 hours after a 2-0 defeat in Bulgaria left the team floundering in fourth place in World Cup qualifying Group A.
The Dutch FA announced the decision in a statement.
PARIS He might have arrived in Paris in great shape, having lost only one match on clay this season, but Rafa Nadal is still wary of the threat posed by his French Open first-round opponent, the unpredictable Benoit Paire.