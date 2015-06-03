AMSTERDAM, June 3 Memphis Depay defied Manchester United who did not want their new signing to play the final two matches of the Dutch league for PSV Eindhoven after signing for the Premier League club, the 21-year-old Dutch international has said.

Depay signed a reported 32 million euros ($36 million) deal with the English giants early last month when there were still two matches left in the Dutch season for PSV and was asked to skip them to avoid the possibility of any injury.

"I really wanted to play and for our coach (Phillip Cocu) it was not a big issue," he told the Dutch daily De Telegraaf on Wednesday.

"But PSV and Manchester United were not pleased. They both suggested that I sit out because of fear over injuries," added Depay as he trained with the Netherlands squad for Friday's international friendly against the U.S. in Amsterdam.

Depay said his desire to finish as top scorer in the Dutch league and help PSV reach a record points tally won the day. He achieved both in the last two matches.

($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)