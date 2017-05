AMSTERDAM The Netherlands' national team coach Guus Hiddink is poised to resign, daily newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Monday.

Hiddink's position has been in question after a string of poor results as the team attempts to qualify for the 2016 European Championship.

The newspaper, which did not name its sources, said it expected the news would be announced by the country's national soccer association KNVB late Monday or on Tuesday.

