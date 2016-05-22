Soccer-Brighton sign German midfielder Gross from Ingolstadt
May 19 Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sign Pascal Gross from German side FC Ingolstadt 04, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Friday.
AMSTERDAM May 22 Watford's Steven Berghuis won a recall to the Netherlands squad on Sunday for three friendly internationals over the next fortnight after two players pulled out over the weekend.
Berghuis, who had a previous call-up in June last year but has yet to win a cap, replaces the injured Bart Ramseelar, the Dutch football association said.
Jurgen Locadia of PSV Eindhoven has also pulled out because of injury from the matches against Ireland in Dublin on Friday, Poland in Gdansk on June 1 and Austria in Vienna on June 4.
Former European champions the Netherlands have failed to qualify for Euro 2016 in France, which starts next month. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)
May 19 Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sign Pascal Gross from German side FC Ingolstadt 04, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Friday.
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.