AMSTERDAM May 22 Watford's Steven Berghuis won a recall to the Netherlands squad on Sunday for three friendly internationals over the next fortnight after two players pulled out over the weekend.

Berghuis, who had a previous call-up in June last year but has yet to win a cap, replaces the injured Bart Ramseelar, the Dutch football association said.

Jurgen Locadia of PSV Eindhoven has also pulled out because of injury from the matches against Ireland in Dublin on Friday, Poland in Gdansk on June 1 and Austria in Vienna on June 4.

Former European champions the Netherlands have failed to qualify for Euro 2016 in France, which starts next month. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)