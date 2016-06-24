AMSTERDAM Tottenham Hotspur have had a bid for the Netherlands international Vincent Janssen turned down, his Dutch club AZ Alkmaar said on Friday.

"The difference between the offer and the price we demand was too big," AZ's technical director Max Huiberts told the De Telegraaf newspaper.

The club want 20 million euros ($22.2 million) for the 22-year-old forward, who finished his first top-flight season as the highest scorer in the Dutch league, but Spurs had only offered 14 million, the newspaper said.

Janssen had visited London with his agent but had also been to VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga for discussions, Huiberts added. "But Spurs have made the only official bid. I've read a lot of speculation and been telephoned by other clubs but no one else has made any concrete offer."

AZ paid 400,000 euros to Almere City for Janssen's services last year. He had played at the second division team after failing to make the grade at Feyenoord. Janssen scored for the Netherlands in his second international cap against England at Wembley in March and now has three goals in five appearances.

($1 = 0.9007 euros)

