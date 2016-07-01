Vincent Janssen is disappointed with AZ Alkmaar after his club rejected a bid from Tottenham Hotspur for the Netherlands international despite the striker insisting on a move.

The Premier League side tabled a 14 million euros ($15.51 million) bid for the 22-year-old, who finished his first top-flight season as the highest scorer in the Dutch league, but the club demanded 20 million euros for him.

"I have expressed my choice to the club. In my opinion, Spurs bid a high amount," Janssen told Dutch television. "At the moment I'm still a bit disappointed with AZ. I'm disappointed with how they behaved. I would like to make the move.

"I indicated I would take the next step and want to get away from the club. They know and are aware of. It's a shame, I would have wished that it would go a little faster."

Janssen, who joined AZ from Almere City last year, has scored three goals in five appearances for his country.

His 27 goals in 34 league appearances guided AZ to fourth in the table and a place in the Europa League next season.

($1 = 0.9027 euros)

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)