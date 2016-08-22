AMSTERDAM PSV Eindhoven have hired Siem de Jong from Newcastle United for the rest of the season, the Dutch champions announced on Monday.

The 27-year-old forward will play together with his younger brother Luuk for the first time as PSV prepare to compete in ther Champions League.

“I’m really looking forward to that. It’s something we have both wished to do for a long time. I think it will be really special if we can achieve something together,” he told the club’s website (psv.nl).

De Jong joined Newcastle two years ago from Ajax Amsterdam, where he won four Dutch league titles. He scored only twice at Newcastle during an injury-plagued stay.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Andrew Roche; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)