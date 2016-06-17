AMSTERDAM, Twente Enschede were spared relegation to the second division in the Netherlands after winning their appeal against demotion for financial irregularities, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Friday.

The club will keep its place in the top flight and instead be fined 181,000 euros for what the association termed "four serious infringements of the licensing regulations."

The decision means De Graafschap are now relegated.

Twente had been sent down to the second tier of Dutch football last month after the KNVB said they missed successive deadlines for meeting targets set in a financial recovery plan.

The club, which former England manager Steve McClaren took to their only Dutch league title in 2010, had already had three points docked, been fined 200,000 euros and been banned from European club competition for three years by the KNVB.

The threat of sanctions has been hanging over the club for the last two seasons. In the 2014-15 season, they were docked a total of six points when they twice missed recovery targets set them by the association.

Twente, who finished the latest season in 13th place despite the points sanction, are accused over irregularities in the transfer market.

These include a 5 million euro investment by Doyen Sports Investments in return for a percentage of the proceeds of the sale of players which is banned under FA regulations.

