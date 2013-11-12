Bale backs Coleman to lead Wales to 2018 World Cup
Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.
Robin van Persie and Jordy Clasie have withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for friendlies against Japan and Colombia, the Dutch FA (KNVB) said on Tuesday.
Van Persie scored the winner for Manchester United against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday but a KNVB statement said the Dutch captain was struggling with toe and groin injuries.
Feyenoord midfielder Clasie has a foot injury and coach Louis van Gaal has called up Norwich City's Leroy Fer and Davy Propper from Vitesse Arnhem.
The Dutch play Japan in Genk, Belgium, on Saturday and meet Colombia in Amsterdam on Tuesday.
Manchester United have won just six times at home in the Premier League this season and midfielder Juan Mata says they must start converting draws into victories at Old Trafford if they are to finish in the top four.