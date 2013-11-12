Nov 12 Robin van Persie and Jordy Clasie have withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for friendlies against Japan and Colombia, the Dutch FA (KNVB) said on Tuesday.

Van Persie scored the winner for Manchester United against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday but a KNVB statement said the Dutch captain was struggling with toe and groin injuries.

Feyenoord midfielder Clasie has a foot injury and coach Louis van Gaal has called up Norwich City's Leroy Fer and Davy Propper from Vitesse Arnhem.

The Dutch play Japan in Genk, Belgium, on Saturday and meet Colombia in Amsterdam on Tuesday. (Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by Clare Fallon)