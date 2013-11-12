Soccer-Bale backs Coleman to lead Wales to 2018 World Cup
April 11 Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.
Nov 12 Robin van Persie and Jordy Clasie have withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for friendlies against Japan and Colombia, the Dutch FA (KNVB) said on Tuesday.
Van Persie scored the winner for Manchester United against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday but a KNVB statement said the Dutch captain was struggling with toe and groin injuries.
Feyenoord midfielder Clasie has a foot injury and coach Louis van Gaal has called up Norwich City's Leroy Fer and Davy Propper from Vitesse Arnhem.
The Dutch play Japan in Genk, Belgium, on Saturday and meet Colombia in Amsterdam on Tuesday. (Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by Clare Fallon)
April 11 Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.
April 11 Leicester City's defeat to Everton at the weekend snapped a six-game winning streak but the Foxes must regain their momentum for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, defender Ben Chilwell has said.