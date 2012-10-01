LONDON Oct 1 Newcastle United will have a new sponsor on their famous black and white shirts next season after the English Premier League club called an early halt to a deal with Virgin Money agreed only in January.

The contract with Virgin Money was reportedly worth only 3 million pounds ($4.8 million) per season, a modest amount by the standards of the Premier League.

Clubs are looking for more valuable kit sponsorship after Manchester United showed the way by signing a record $559 million deal in August to have the Chevrolet brand on their shirts for seven years from 2014.

"We will be announcing a new sponsorship partner shortly which represents an excellent commercial deal for both parties," said Derek Llambias, Newcastle United's Managing Director.

Newcastle, owned by Mike Ashley, who controls sporting goods retailer Sports Direct, exercised an option to break with Virgin Money at the end of the current season next May, rather than allowing the contract to run until 2014.

Virgin Money, the banking arm of British entrepreneur Richard Branson's Virgin Group, took on the sponsorship in January after buying the banking business of previous sponsor, Newcastle-based Northern Rock.