LONDON Dec 28 Michael O'Neill, who guided
Shamrock Rovers into the Europa League this season, was named as
the new manager of Northern Ireland by the Irish FA on
Wednesday.
The former Northern Ireland international midfielder will
take up the role on Feb. 1 for an initial two-year period with
the aim of guiding the Irish into the World Cup finals in 2014
for the first time since 1986.
In his three years as manager of Shamrock Rovers he led them
to two League of Ireland titles and they became the first team
from Ireland to reach the group stages of either of the two UEFA
club competitions.
O'Neill, 42, whose playing career included spells at
Newcastle United, Dundee United and Hibernian, told the Irish FA
website (www.irishfa.com): "I am a proud Northern Irishman who
was fortunate enough to win 33 senior caps and it was always an
ambition to manage my country.
"Northern Ireland has a strong football tradition but one
that needs to be refreshed with some more contemporary success.
"My job is to work with the players to sustain a competitive
performance throughout the qualifying phase of the 2014 World
Cup Finals."
Northern Ireland will face Portugal, Russia, Israel,
Azerbaijan and Luxembourg in their qualifying campaign.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)