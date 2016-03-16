Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has signed a new four-year contract after taking his team to the Euro 2016 finals, the Irish Football Association said on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland finished top of their qualifying group to reach the European Championship finals for the first time and have been drawn in Group C, alongside Germany, Poland and Ukraine for the June 10-July 10 tournament in France.

"I am extremely proud to be manager of Northern Ireland and I have thoroughly enjoyed the role over the past four years," O'Neill told the Irish FA's website (www.irishfa.com).

"I am therefore pleased to have signed this new long-term contract with the stability that it brings to me, the staff and the players. We are all now looking forward to Euro 2016 and the chance to create more history this summer," he added.

