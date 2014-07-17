YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 17 Nissan Motor Co
said it will become a sponsor of City Football Group,
whose soccer clubs include Manchester City, aiming to boost its
presence overseas through sports deals.
Nissan gave no financial details for the five-year deal with
City Football Group, which is owned by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh
Mansour and is expanding globally.
"This innovative partnership enhances Nissan's investment in
the game of soccer which is a key platform to further strengthen
our brand globally," Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in a
statement on Thursday.
Japan's second-biggest car maker also replaced Ford Motor Co
as the sponsor of European Champions League soccer in a
four-year deal starting next month.
The City Football Group took control of Australian A-League
team Melbourne City and plans to launch a new U.S. team, New
York City, in 2015. It also bought a stake of around 20 percent
in Nissan-backed Yokohama F. Marinos in May.
Manchester City won the English Premier League in May, their
second league title in the past three seasons.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edmund Klamann)