STOCKHOLM Feb 14 Norway coach Egil Olsen has said experienced striker John Carew should switch clubs if he is to win back his place in the national side.

Olsen's comments about the striker, currently with West Ham United in England's championship, came in a statement as he named his squad to meet Northern Ireland in a friendly in Belfast on Feb. 29.

"Carew has played very little over the past year and it seems that he probably needs to change club again if he wants to get back in the national team," Olsen said on Tuesday.

Capped 91 times and with 24 goals for his country, Carew has represented clubs in Norway, Spain, Italy, France, Turkey and England. The powerful forward has had limited playing time since moving to West Ham in August. (Editing by Ed Osmond)