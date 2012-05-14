OSLO Stabaek's 22-year-old defender Tor-Marius Gromstad was found dead on an Oslo construction site on Monday, Norwegian national news agency NTB reported.

Friends, family and people involved with the club had been looking for the defender since he was reported missing on Saturday evening. Police said there was nothing to suggest a crime had been committed.

"It is with sadness that we have received the message that Tor-Marius is dead, and our warmest thoughts are with his family. This is a very difficult day for all concerned," the general manager of Stabaek, Hallgeir Andal, said in a statement.

Stabaek are currently last in the 16-team Norwegian top division.

Stabaek's players, coaches and employees of the football club were informed of the death on Monday morning.

Gromstad left his brother's apartment in Bislett, Oslo at 0730 CET on Saturday morning and was reported missing at 2100 CET that night.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty. Editing by Patrick Johnston)