OSLO Aug 19 Norway defender Brede Hangeland has quit the international stage, bringing the curtain down on a 12-year career during which he captained his country, won 91 caps and scored four goals.

"For many years I have had very high demands on my body and at the age of 33 it feels essential to make this decision," the beanpole Crystal Palace centre half said in a statement released by the Norwegian FA on Tuesday.

"There is never a good time for this type of decision but before the start of a new qualification phase ... I am quite confident that it is the right decision."

Norway, who take on United Arab Emirates in a friendly on Aug. 27, open their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign against Italy in Oslo on Sept. 9.

Hangeland made his Norway debut against Austria in November 2002 and was made captain by then-coach Age Hareide six years later.

"I have great respect for his decision," said Norway coach Per-Mattias Hogmo. "Brede is a wise man, he's had a fantastic career in the national team and he has been a captain with a capital C."

Hangeland joined English Premier League Palace from relegated Fulham, the club he joined in 2008, earlier this month. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)