OSLO Dec 22 The Norwegian referee who received death threats after sending off a Chelsea player in a Champions League game in 2006 was appointed head of match officials by his country's FA on Monday.

Terje Hauge, 49, hit the headlines when he dismissed defender Asier del Horno for a reckless challenge on Lionel Messi when Chelsea met Barcelona in the first leg of a Champions League last 16 tie at Stamford Bridge in February 2006.

Despite taking the lead with 10 men, the English side lost the first leg 2-1 and went out 3-2 on aggregate with Hauge subjected to death threats posted on message boards used by Chelsea fans in the days after the match.

Hauge went on to referee the 2006 Champions League final between Arsenal and Barcelona, where he made the London side's goalkeeper Jens Lehmann the first player ever to be sent off in the final of the sport's blue riband competition.

"It is with great respect and humility that I take this job as chief for referees," Hauge said in a statement on the Norwegian FA (NFF) website.

NFF competition manager Nils Fisketioenn added: "In Terje Hauge, we are getting a dedicated, experienced and highly-skilled employee who will be crucial in our efforts to recruit and develop our referees." (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Ken Ferris)