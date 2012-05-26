OSLO May 26 England launched the Roy Hodgson
era with a solid 1-0 victory in Norway on Saturday as the new
coach assessed some of the players who will serve him at Euro
2012 next month.
Hodgson, appointed on May 1 with little time to prepare for
the tournament, watched on as Ashley Young's well-taken early
goal proved enough to secure victory against a willing, but
limited Norway side.
Manchester United's Young struck after nine minutes,
displaying a silky touch to embarrass defender Brede Hangerland
before finding the corner of the net with a low shot.
A low-key contest, with England missing their Chelsea
contingent, fizzled out as a spectacle with Norway's best
attempt an inswinging corner from Morten Gamst Pedersen that
struck England keeper Robert Green's near post.
Hodgson gave a debut to Arsenal teenager Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain as a second-half substitute after midfielder
Gareth Barry limped off with a groin strain.
England's final warm-up match is against Belgium on
Wednesday at Wembley.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing
by Ed Osmond)