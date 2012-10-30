OSLO The Norwegian Football Association (NFF) has a novel idea to even out one-sided youth matches - if a team go four goals down they can bring on another player, a proposal backed by former international Henning Berg.

"It's a good rule that will lead to more even matches," said Berg, who was capped 100 times by Norway. "It's no fun to lose 17-0. It's no fun to win 17-0 either."

Aalesund coach Kjetil Rekdal, who often partnered Berg in defence for the national side, was less enthusiastic.

"It can be positive to get more (people) active, but it can be negative if you destroy or punish those who are better," he told Verdens Gang.

