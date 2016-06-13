Former Liverpool and Norway left back John Arne Riise has decided to call time on his career, the player confirmed in a blog post on his official website on Monday.

The 35-year-old Riise spent seven years at Liverpool, making more than 250 appearances and winning the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his spell on Merseyside.

Riise played for several clubs, including Fulham and Italian side Roma following his departure from Anfield, and last played for Norwegian outfit Aalesund, where he started his career in 1996.

Riise ends his career as the most-capped Norwegian player of all time, having made 110 appearances for his country.

