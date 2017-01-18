Molde's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attends a news conference after their Europa League Group A soccer match against Celtic at Aker Stadium in Molde, Norway October, 22, 2015. REUTERS/Svein Ove Ekornesvaag/NTB scanpix

OSLO Molde coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given permission by the club to hold talks with the Norwegian FA about the vacant job as manager of the national team.

The Norwegians have taken three points from the first four games of their 2018 World Cup Group C qualifying campaign and are lying fifth in the six-team group, prompting the resignation of Per-Mathias Hogmo.

"We received an official request (to talk to Solskjaer) a few days ago, and we have said yes to it," Molde director Oystein Neerland told VG newspaper on Wednesday.

Solskjaer, 43, won the English Premier League title six times with Manchester United and scored the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Solskjaer scored 23 goals in 67 games for Norway and represented his country at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Ed Osmond)