OSLO Viking Stavanger have suspended Senegalese midfielder Makhtar Thioune for two games for accusing a referee of racism, the club said in a statement.

Thioune was booked for a first-half tackle against Brann Bergen on Saturday and subsequently substituted in the second half of the Norwegian championship game, which Bergen won 2-0.

Thioune told reporters: "It was a personal and racist matter with the referee. That's why it was better I went off.

"He is not a good referee. I wonder how he can be a referee and how he's learned what he knows. He's the worst referee in all of Norway," an angry Thioune added.

Referee Svein-Erik Edvartsen said the player burst into his dressing-room after the game and accused him of being racist.

"He opened the door and shouted: 'Damn racist referee' before three or four people came and led him away," Edvartsen told newspaper Verdens Gang.

Viking released a statement on Sunday saying that Thioune regretted his actions and that the club had suspended him for two games.

"We value him highly and he strongly regrets this today. We are certain what happened in Bergen will not happen again," the statement said.

