Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SINGAPORE Vietnam will stage the Asian qualifying playoffs for the 2012 London Olympics, the region's governing body said on Thursday.
Malaysia had originally been chosen to host the March 25-31 event, but renovations to the proposed stadium as well as the unavailability of other venues due to domestic fixtures meant a new destination for the three-team playoffs was required.
The runners-up from the three third-round groups will face each other in a round-robin format with an additional match earmarked for March 31 should two teams finish equal.
The winner of the Asian playoffs will meet Senegal, who finished fourth in Africa's qualifying tournament for the 2012 Games.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.