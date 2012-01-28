Jan 27 The United States women's soccer team booked their spot in the London Olympics with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament on Friday.

The Americans qualified for the Olympics for a fifth straight time and will be joined in London by the winner of the other semi-final later on Friday in Vancouver between Canada and Mexico.

After steamrolling into the final four outscoring their opponents 31-0, the U.S. ran into an inspired Costa Rica, the reigning Olympic champions lucky to escape the opening half with a 1-0 lead off a 16th minute header from Tobin Heath.

In seven meetings the Costa Ricans had never scored against the Americans but came close twice in the opening half forcing U.S. keeper Hope Solo to produce her biggest saves of the tournament.

The Central Americans kept the U.S. under pressure after the break but the Americans finally seized control adding some insurance in the 72nd minute after Abby Wambach's chip was cleared off the line and Carli Lloyd unleashed a rocket from the top of the box for a 2-0 lead.

Alex Morgan completed the scoring in the 88th minute. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)