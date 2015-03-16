Protesters from the Christian community attack a car during clashes with riot police, a day after suicide attacks on two churches in Lahore March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

KARACHI Pakistan's World Cup qualifier at home to Yemen has been postponed and will be switched to a neutral venue after Sunday's suicide bombings at two churches killed 14 people and injured nearly 80, FIFA said on Monday.

"Due to safety and security reasons and in coordination with Asian Football Confederation (AFC), FIFA has decided to postpone the...match between Pakistan and Yemen which was due to be played on Tuesday March 17, in Lahore," said soccer's governing body in a statement.

"Further details on the date of the match, which will take place in a neutral venue, will follow in due time."

Earlier on Monday, a senior official of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) said that FIFA had given the go ahead for the match to be played behind closed doors.

Yemen had already arrived in Lahore for the match after beating Pakistan 3-1 in the first leg of the Asian zone first round tie which itself was played in Doha due to security concerns in Yemen.

Pakistan have never won a World Cup qualifier.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)