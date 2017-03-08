Paraguay's Julio Cesar Caceres kicks the ball during a training session session in Irene near Pretoria, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

ASUNCION Former Paraguay defender Julio Cesar Caceres has been suspended for four years after testing positive for a banned substance, his country’s anti-doping organisation said on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old, who played at three World Cups and won the Copa Libertadores with Paraguay’s Olimpia in 2002 and the Argentine league title with Boca Juniors in 2008, tested positive for octopamine in August.

Caceres was handed a two-match ban for that offence and had it doubled for refusing to take a test after a Paraguayan league match in December.

His club Guarani, the Paraguayan champions, said they would appeal against the ban.

