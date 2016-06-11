Murray, Wawrinka will be ready at French Open despite form dip - Djokovic
World number two Novak Djokovic expects Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray to lift their game at the French Open despite failing to make an impact so far in the clay court season.
ASUNCION Striker Roque Santa Cruz will close out a much-travelled career at home in Paraguay after rejoining his first club Olimpia, the Asuncion-based team announced on Saturday.
The 34-year-old, Paraguay’s all-time top scorer with 32 goals in 111 internationals, joins Olimpia from Malaga, where he had returned on loan from Mexican first division club Cruz Azul.
“Welcome back home Roque Santa Cruz,” three-times Copa Libertadores winners Olimpia said on social media.
Santa Cruz left Olimpia in 1999 for Bayern Munich, where he stayed until 2007 before moving on to Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Real Betis, Malaga and Cruz Azul.
A former Paraguay captain, he played for his country at three World Cups between 2002 and 2010.
A knee ligament injury last month put him out of Paraguay’s squad for the Copa America Centenario currently taking place in the United States.
(Reporting by Mariel Cristaldo; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MADRID Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Friday a firm offer to coach Argentina would be too tempting to turn down, adding negotiations between his native country and the La Liga club were well advanced.